India Explains Why It Abstained From Voting At UNGA Over Russia's Draft Resolution

As UN General Assembly approved a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urged immediate cease-fire in the war-torn nation on Thursday, India presented its explanation for abstaining from voting on the resolution against Russia and argued that the draft resolution ‘didn’t fully reflect India’s expected focus.’

While presenting the arguments in UNGA on Thursday, India’s permanent representative to UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti stated: “India abstained on the resolution since what we require now is to focus on the cessation of hostilities and on urgent humanitarian assistance. The draft resolution did not fully reflect our expected focus on these challenges.”

'United Nations should contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict'

India had maintained a neutral stance since the beginning of the ongoing conflict and continues to hold that. Refraining from lending support to any side, India at all global platforms has vociferously called for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine. Moreover, India had advocated diplomatic resolution of the conflict through dialogue and therefore re-iterated the same while explaining their position on the issue.

“We firmly believe efforts at the United Nations should contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict; facilitate the immediate cessation of hostilities to promote dialogue and diplomacy and bring parties together to find an immediate end to the suffering of the people,” he stated.

In a nine-pointer statement, Ambassador Tirumurti urged the global leaders to enhance the humanitarian support to Kyiv and address the needs of the concerned population.

“The humanitarian situation continues to worsen, particularly in the conflict zones in urban centres. Women, children and the elderly are disproportionately affected by the prolonging of the conflict. We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire,” he said in the statement.

He further underscored India’s assertion on the immediate cessation of hostilities, citing that many innocent civilians have been caught up between the crossfires of two warring nations, including, Women, Children and the elderly and over ten million have been displaced.

“India continues to remain deeply concerned at the ongoing situation, which has rapidly been deteriorating since the beginning of the hostilities. The conflict has resulted in the death of civilians and nearly ten million people have either been displaced internally or moved to neighbouring countries. We have constantly called for a cessation of hostilities,” Tirumurthi’s statement read.

India abstained on the vote in the UN General assembly on the resolution on #Ukraine. Our Explanation of Vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3SE0B83vr8 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 24, 2022

India brought back over 22,500 nationals under Operation Ganga

India’s permanent representative at the UN further highlighted India’s commitment to supporting Kyiv with humanitarian assistance and noted that New Delhi had sent over 90 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, as part of nine separate tranches. He also mentioned India’s efforts to repatriate over 22,500 trapped nationals under Operation Ganga through 90 flights. Delhi had also assisted nationals from 18 other countries in that process. This came after India abstained from voting on the UNGA resolution against Russia - A/ES-11/L.2, where 140 countries voted against Moscow, and 5 supported it.