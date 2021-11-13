India Expresses Concern Over Rising Terror Attacks In Africa's Sahel Region At UNSC

India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Friday, November 13, opined that in order to deal with terrorists and armed groups in the vast Sahel regions, Joint Forces of G5 Sahel needs sustainable, predictable, and all other necessary support. For long-term regional ownership of maintaining peace and security in the region, Joint Forces of G5 Sahel is the best hope, Counselor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, R Madhu Sudhan, informed.

According to R Madhu Sudhan's statement, "Sahel countries have shown resolve and determination to take on terrorism. We need to support them unequivocally. Failure to do so could result in serious political and security implications in the region and beyond".

Terror attacks increased in G5 Sahel countries

R Madhu Sudhan said in a statement that the security situation is a serious matter of concern in G5 Sahel countries especially in Mali and the Liptako Gourma tri-border area shared by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. In recent months, the attacks by terrorist and armed groups have increased, taking the death toll in Niger alone to have crossed over 600. In early November, 69 people were killed in the western region of Tillaberi in Niger. While in June, in a village in Burkina Faso, more than 1oo people were killed.

He said, "Countering terrorism in the Sahel is not just the responsibility of countries in the region, it is an obligation of the international community as well".

Stating that Joint Forces in the Sahel for the past three years have remained divided on the ways to support regional security initiatives, Madhu Sudhan added that the Council has been struggling with the issue related to support to regional security initiatives.

'Terorism in Sahel is real'

In addition, the Counselor at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said that the threat of terrorism in Sahel is real and that the countries in the region look up to the COuncil to ensure they can fight terror groups more effectively.

Stating the security situation in the Sahel has become critical and complex, he said that the MINUSMA's role continues to be critical in supplementing the efforts of Malian authorities for bringing stability in the northern and central region. But in recent times, the support to the Joint Force of G5 Sahel by the MINUSMA has not been established. And so, to neutralize terror groups, traditional peacekeeping should be complemented by regional operations.

He further said in the statement that the Security General has provided two options, one is the Advisory Office to the G5 Sahel Executive Secretariat and the other is a dedicated UN support office in the Sahel.

