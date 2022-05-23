India Expresses Dismay Over WHO's COVID Mortality Report; 'concerns Were Ignored'

India on Monday expressed its dismay and concern over World Health Organization's (WHO) estimation of all-cause excess mortality, where authentic data published by the statutory authority of countries was disregarded. Addressing the 75th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that it was ‘unfortunate’ that WHO published the excess death number even after India and several other countries raised concern.

"India would like to express its disappointment over the manner in which the report by WHO on all-cause excess mortality was prepared and published, ignoring the concern expressed by India and other countries," said Mansukh Mandaviya.

“In this context, it is with a sense of dismay and concern that our country specific authentic data published by the statutory authority has not been taken into account,” said the Health Minister.

He added that consequently, the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, a representative body of Health Ministers from all States within India, constituted under Article 263 of Constitution of India, had passed a unanimous resolution to convey their 'collective disappointment' and concern with WHO’s approach in this regard.

Further, Mandaviya asserted that there is a need to ensure the centrality of WHO in global architecture and increase assessed contribution to WHO in a phased manner. “But that should be linked to an accountability framework, value for money approach & genuine engagement with Member States,” he said.

He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to build a resilient global supply chain to enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines along with the need for streamlining WHO's approval process for vaccines. “As a responsible member of the global community, India is ready to play a key role in these efforts, the Health Minister assured.

Health Ministry counters WHO report on COVID-19 fatalities

Earlier this month, WHO's report, which constituted data collected between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, claimed that India saw 14.9 million COVID deaths, nearly 10 times more than the country’s official record of 5,20,000.

Countering WHO's data, the Union Ministry of Health had "objected to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data". It has also asserted that despite India's consistent objection to the process, methodology, and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO "released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns".

Such mathematical models should not be used for projecting excess mortality numbers in view of the availability of authentic data published through the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the Registrar General of India (RGI), the Ministry underlined.