India Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Bangladesh Ferry Accident

On Monday, April 5, India sent condolences to the families of those who lost their lives when a passenger ferry sank in a river near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter, "We are saddened by the tragic loss of lives in a ferry incident in Narayanganj district in Bangladesh. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the government of Bangladesh. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers remain with the brotherly people of Bangladesh."

India condoles loss of lives in Bangladesh ferry accident

We are saddened by tragic loss of lives in a ferry incident in Narayanganj district in Bangladesh. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the government of Bangladesh. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers remain with the brotherly people of Bangladesh. READ | Accident at power plant in UP's Sonbhadra, 13 labourers injured April 5, 2021

According to reports, a ferry sunk in the Shitalakkha river near the city of Narayanganj in central Bangladesh on Sunday, April 4, killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens more. The double-decker ferry carrying more than 50 passengers sank in the Shitalakshya River near Madanpur in the Narayanganj district after a cargo vessel hit it, said local media in Bangladesh. According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority official Mobarak Hossain, more than a dozen people have gone missing, while the rest have managed to swim ashore.

Around 20 people have lost their lives in Bangladesh ferry accident

Reports said the ferry was packed with passengers after the government announced a seven-day lockdown across the country to tackle the recent increase in coronavirus cases. A strong storm that struck after the accident also delayed the rescue efforts for many hours.

Bangladesh suspended all domestic transport services, including buses, ferries, trains, and airlines, as part of a seven-day lockdown started on April 5. According to reports, shops and malls will be closed for a week, and a night curfew will be implemented. Businesses in both the public and private sectors were told to staff their offices with a skeleton crew.

As per the reports, a ferry sunk in Dhaka in June, last year, after being struck from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI/Representative image)