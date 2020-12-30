India Extends Ban On UK Flights Till Jan 7 As New COVID-19 Strain Infections Rise To 20

India has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021, amid growing cases of the new COVID-19 variant that has led to a drastic escalation of infections in Britain.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform regarding the short extension of the ban on flights from the UK. Flights will resume under strict regulation after that and details for the same will be announced by the Ministry shortly, he said.

Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021.



Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 30, 2020

The new Coronavirus strain has already made its way to India with at least 20 cases being reported till Tuesday. The strain is said to be 70% more transmissible. Around 33,000 passengers had arrived in India from the UK between November 25 and December 23, the health ministry has said. The samples that tested positive for the new strain were reportedly 8 from Delhi, 7 from Bengaluru; 2 from Hyderabad; 1 from Kalyani near Kolkata; 1 from Pune, and 1 from New Delhi.

“All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states/UTs to RT-PCR tests. So far only 114 have been found positive for COVID-19,” the health ministry had said while announcing the first 6 new strain cases on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian government had announced a temporary suspension of all flights connecting the UK and India from December 23 to December 31 due to the emergence of the new variant of the virus. Moreover, India's External Affairs Ministry also suspended the Vande Bharat Mission in the European country to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

UK battles new COVID-19 strain

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public about the new COVID-19 strain on December 2 and imposed a harsher lockdown in the country to contain the spread. Johnson even announced stricter curbs in the southeast, where the new strain is being frequently detected among people.

Apart from India, the presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore, so far. While it is known and expected that viruses constantly change through mutations leading to the emergence of new variants, preliminary analysis in the UK suggests that this variant is significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants.

