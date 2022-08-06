India Extends Helping Hand To Madagascar; 15K Bicycles Reach; 5K Tonnes Of Rice On The Way

In a major boost to bilateral ties, India provided assistance of 15,000 bicycles to Madagascar, with the consignment landing on August 4. 5000 tonnes of rice have been dispatched to the drought-affected nation. It’s pertinent to mention, that India, on June 3, World Bicycle day, announced that they were sending 15,000 bicycles to Madagascar. It announced a week later that it would be donating 5000 tonnes of rice to the region.

In a media briefing, Ambassador of India to Madagascar & Comoros, Abhay Kumar said, “The first batch of bicycles have reached Tamatave yesterday (August 4).” He added that the consignment of 5000 tonnes of rice will reach by August 13. “The consignment carrying 5000 tonnes of rice is on its way and will reach the port of Tamatave by 13th August 2022.”

India 🇮🇳 extends a helping hand to #Madagascar 🇲🇬 : “15,000 #bicycles from India arrive in Madagascar, 5000 tonnes of rice on the way as humanitarian assistance.”—@AmbassadorAbhay at a press briefing in Antananarivo today. pic.twitter.com/XZXtkLmpR5 — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 5, 2022

India-Madagascar cultural ties

‘Indian Dhow’ centre for cultural promotion

Kumar also spoke about the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato inaugurating the ‘Indian Dhow’ on July 29 to promote cultural exchange and the history of the Indian diaspora in Madagascar. It will also be a place to organise cultural events, place of meetings and Yoga sessions, etc.

Other cultural activities

The Ambassador urged the Malagasy people to take part in Yoga sessions and Hindi classes organised in the embassy since June 2022. To mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 years of India's Independence, a cultural troupe will soon arrive from India to perform in Madagascar.

Abhay Kumar stressed India has been an all-weather friend of Madagasgar and will continue to remain so. He also highlighted the Madagasgar as a vital pillar in the collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

MoU on Tele-medicine and Tele-education

A number of students from Madagascar have signed up for online courses in Indian universities, following the MoU signed between both countries in the area of Tele-Medicine and Tele-Education on July 12.

Several other MoUs are under the finalisation stage, which include MoU for Cooperation in the Field of Health & Medicine, MoU in the Field of Ayurveda and Traditional Malagasy Medicines.