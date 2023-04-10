India Faces Fresh COVID Surge: IMA Highlights Key Factors That Led To Sudden Rise In Cases

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) stated that the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country may have been recorded due to the relaxation of infection-appropriate behaviour, low testing rates, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus, as per ANI.

This comes as India reported 5,880 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 10, slightly higher than on April 9, which was 5,357 cases, as per the data released by Union Health Ministry.

Surge in the COVID-19 cases

India has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases in the last few days, due to which the Health Ministry announced nationwide mock drills.

The mock drills were being conducted to review the hospital preparedness in several public and private facilities across the country on Monday.

A total of eight Indian states including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are reporting a high number of coronavirus infections.

As per Epidemiologists, the infections in India are increasing every 4 to 5 days and this has now led to caseloads of 5,000 COVID-19 cases each day.

XBB.1.16 variant responsible for the surge

As per scientists, the XBB.1.16 variant of the Coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. However, the infection is said to be mild in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisations as Indians have already developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination.

It is still being advised by the Centre to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses. The Health Ministry has also directed the states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent the infection.

Health Ministry advises to examine COVID-19 situation

The health ministry has also directed the state governments to examine the COVID-19 situation at a micro level and focus on the implementation of necessary steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19.

On April 7, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level COVID-19 review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories.