India Fast Tracks Deployment Of S-400 Missile System; 1st Unit To Be Operational By April

India has fast-tracked the deployment of the S-400 Triumf missile system. According to sources, the first unit of the missile defence system shall be operational by April this year. The swift assembling of the first two consignments of S400 began last month. India had sealed the $5 billion deal with Russia in October 2018.

The other four units are expected to be operational by end of 2023, sources said.

According to a PTI report earlier this month, the first regiment of the S-400 system is deployed in such a way that it can cover parts of the northern sector of the border with China as well as Pakistan.

India will receive five units of the S-400 missile systems from Russia. During the India-Russia summit in 2018 in New Delhi, India had inked a $5.43 billion deal for the purchase of five S-400 systems for long term security needs.

What is the S-400 missile system?

The S-400 Triumf is a mobile surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia's ACDBME (Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering). It is among the most advanced air defence system currently available in the market. The missile system was designed with an aim to exterminate tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons.

India’s Junior Defence minister Ajay Bhatt had said the S-400 Missile is "a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, the air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced."

Meanwhile, the Indian military personnel are also being trained to operate the S-400 missile system. Earlier, Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, a top official of Almaz-Antey, said that a "sufficient" number of the Indian armed forces underwent training to operate the equipment.

