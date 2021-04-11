India Fastest Country To Administer 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In 85 Days

India has become the fastest country to administer over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in record 85 days, announced Health Ministry on April 10. The US took 89 days to cross the 10 crore-mark, while China took 102 days to do the same, it said.

“The achievement is also a testimony of the ‘whole of society’ approach where individuals turned a deaf ear to rumors and propaganda of vested interests, shunned their vaccine hesitancy, and strengthened the hand of the administration in curbing COVID-19. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” read the Union health ministry’s statement.

The statement further added that India has taken “pro-active, collaborative and coordinated steps” in vaccinating people.

India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive

On January 16, the government initiated the mega vaccine drive by vaccinating healthcare workers, followed by vaccinations for frontline workers from February 2 workers. From March 1, vaccination drive started for people above 60 years and those above 45 years started getting jabs from April 1.

India’s maximum (60.62%) vaccine inoculation record comes from eight states that include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala. The ministry also mentioned that India continues to be the top nation in vaccinating people with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day.

Recently, the Prime Minister's Office also tweeted a chart showing India as the fastest country to reach this vaccination milestone.

Strengthening the efforts to ensure a healthy and COVID-19 free India. pic.twitter.com/A2cQ22pxEf — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 10, 2021

‘Tika Utsav’ underway

‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to begin in the country from today. To be observed between April 11-14, the event aims to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people in the country. This comes amid a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases across the country.

The ‘Tika Utsav’ event was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his interaction with Chief Ministers where they discussed the current Covid-19 situation in the country and the vaccination strategy.

“Sometimes, it helps in changing the environment. April 11 is the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule and April 14 is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb. Can we organise a 'Tika Utsav: or vaccine festival and create an atmosphere of 'Tika Utsav'?" PM Modi had said.