India Fastest To Reach 1 Million Vaccination In World, Achieved In 6 Days: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revealed that under India's mammoth nationwide vaccination drive, 25 lakh vaccine doses had been administered so far to the healthcare and frontline warriors in the country. The Health Ministry also informed that India was showing a constant declining trend of new cases of Coronavirus in the country, with the nation now battling only 1.75 lakh active cases.

"Over 25 lakh vaccine doses administered so far, as per data available till 2 pm today. Number of active cases are declining, there are 1,75,000 active cases in the country as of now - a steady & declining trend is being exhibited," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

As per the Health Secretary, only 2 States and UTs had more than 40,000 active cases contributing nearly 67% to the nation's caseload. These are Kerala at 72,476 active cases and Maharashtra at 44,624 active cases. Moreover, in another significant achievement, the Ministry stated that India had recorded less than 130 daily deaths for the first time after almost 8 months.

India fastest to reach 1 million vaccination: Health Ministry

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also revealed that India was the fastest country in the world to achieve 1 million vaccinations, reaching the target in only 6 days. As compared to India, the US, Spain, and the UK achieved the target in 10, 12, and 18 days respectively.

"India was the fastest to reach the first 1 million vaccinations. We achieved this within 6 days, US did this in 10 days, Spain in 12 days, Israel in 14 days, UK in 18 days, Italy in 19 days, Germany in 20 days & UAE in 27 days," said the Union Health Secretary.

"India is fastest to reach 1 million vaccination," said the Union Health Secretary, referring to a global comparison graph.

