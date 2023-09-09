India features Konark Wheel as PM Modi receives G20 leaders at Bharat Mandapam

As the G20 Leaders' Summit kicks off today, September 9, at New Delhi's recently inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, the opening handshake between all leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured the enchanting backdrop of the Konark Sun Temple Wheel from Odisha.

The Group of Twenty (G20), founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues, is a premier forum for international economic cooperation. This year, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam.

Significance of Konark Wheel

The Konark Wheel, constructed during the 13th century under the rule of King Narasimhadeva-I, boasts 24 spokes and serves as a symbol integrated into India's national flag. It represents India's profound historical knowledge and sophisticated civilization.

The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolises time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to societal progress.

Crafted with exceptional excellence and incredible precision, the intricated design of the wheel allows the sunlight to pass through it and cast shadows, which used to be utilised the exact time in ancient times. Further, the carvings on the wheels flawlessly depict scenes from Hindu mythology, including images of gods and goddesses, animals, and humans. In the mythological books, it's claimed that the wheel also symbolises the cycle of life, death, and rebirth.