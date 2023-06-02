India Fights For Ariha's Return After Germany Govt's Abrupt Move; 3-yr-old's Mother Speaks

The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its dismay over the abrupt shifting of toddler Ariha Shah to a foster home for children with special needs by the German government. The child was separated from her Indian parents by German authorities in 2021 when she was just seven months old. During a press conference on Friday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the government has been working towards the return of Ariha to her parents at the earliest. The child was put under Germany's youth welfare custody when she was just seven months old and has been in a foster care home for the past 20 months. She was separated from her parents on suspicions of sexual abuse.

#LIVE | When government of India is ready to take Ariah then why German Authorities are not giving Ariah to Indian government?: Ariha Shah's family tells Republic.#MEA #ArihaShahCase #Germany #India pic.twitter.com/VIuxKXWiYp June 2, 2023

"Our embassy is repeatedly requesting the German authority to ensure that Ariha's connection with our cultural, and religious background is not compromised. We urge German authorities to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest, which is also her inalienable right as an Indian national. We remain committed to ensuring the return of Ariha Shah to India," Bagchi said.

Ariha's mother questions the German government

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Ariha's mother Dhara Shah questioned the German government as to why it is unwilling to return her child when the Indian government is vouching for it. She also revealed that her daughter was shifted without a court order to a special foster care last week which is meant for children with special needs. "When the German court-appointed expert said she could live with us, our Indian government has said we can keep her, then why aren't they handing her over even to the government?' she questioned.

Speaking about the shifting of the child, Bagchi said, "We are dismayed to learn that the child was abruptly shifted away from her current foster parent to a specialised foster care arrangement. The manner in which this shift was carried out is a matter of concern. We and the parents believe that this rapid change is not in the child’s best interest and could have far-reaching consequences for her emotional and mental development.''

"We were terrified that Ariha was separated from her foster mother with whom she was living for 20 months. But we are now relieved that the Government of India has issued a strong statement. Ariha is an Indian citizen and it is her right to come to India," Ariha's mother said.

She again questioned why the German government is unwilling to return the child when the Centre has found a poster parent here in India. Thanking the government for its statement, she said "I have full faith that the Government of India will soon bring Ariha back."