India Fights For Arnab Goswami; Citizens Offer Prayer, Demand His Immediate Release

As Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continues to remain in custody for the 6th day, protests are spreading like wildfire across the nation demanding Arnab's immediate release.

In Bengaluru, protests erupted in various parts of the city as people gathered with posters and placards. "They know very well, the amount of response that is coming from India and across the world. There is truth in Arnab Goswami. He stands in the line of Bhagat Singh and other nationalists. He is a true Indian who tries to save the nation," said one of the protestors who stood at the site.

In Delhi's Swarup Nagar, citizens took out a torch march, demanding Arnab's release at the earliest.

Another citizen in Chandigarh said, "It is not only about these four days, even if it is four months, till the time Arnab Goswami is released, we will continue to protest. They should understand the more delays they make, the stronger this citizen movement will grow."

In Guwahati, protestors also questioned the silence of certain sections of the nation against the injustice saying, 'Those who remain silent now, that will also be remembered'.

Protests have also spread to Mumbai, Patna, Bhopal, and other parts of the nation against Arnab's illegal arrest and detention. Protests have also spread globally. Yesterday, a mega digital protest was organised by NRIs from 12 countries. Notably, the petition #IndiaWithArnab has amassed more than 6 lakh signatories from over 200 geographies and territories across the world.

Sessions Court to hear Arnab's bail plea

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

