'India Filled Reserves With Cheap Crude In April, May': Pradhan Reveals Import Bill Saving

India saved Rs 5000 crore by taking the advantage of low crude oil prices in April and May 2020 to fill the existing strategic petroleum reserves, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed on Tuesday.

Global crude oil prices had tanked since March this year after the Coronavirus pandemic swept across the world after originating from China, resulting in the imposition of stringent nationwide lockdowns that scuttled demand for fuels as worldwide travel came to a grinding halt and industrial operations paused.

In his keynote address to the ‘GCTC Energy Security Conference 2020’ organized by Global Counter-Terrorism Council, Pradhan said, "Taking the advantage of low crude oil prices in April and May 2020, we filled the existing strategic petroleum reserves with 16 million barrels of crude oil, resulting in saving of over Rs 5000 crore for the Government." He said the government is striving for alignment and a synergistic approach across the sectors to reduce import dependency for hydrocarbons.

Import of crude oil constitutes a major chunk of India's import bill and as per government data, deliveries remained muted following the imposition of lockdown late March, though it has picked up in recent months as restrictions eased.

Delivered the keynote address at the Energy Security Conference 2020 organised by @GCTCWORLD. Spoke about our evolving energy landscape, our energy transition pathways and driving a comprehensive energy security architecture in-sync with #AatmaNirbharBharat Abhiyaan. pic.twitter.com/FOc1TrF6Z8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 29, 2020

Strategic petroleum reserves act as a cushion during any supply disruptions in the event of a major shock in case of war, natural calamities, or an embargo from exporting nation(s). In recent years, India has ramped up investments to further improve energy security and has cliched deals from upstream companies like UAE's ADNOC and Saudi Aramco to fill the reserves.

Pradhan said the government is gradually improving crude and petroleum products' storage capacity from the existing 74 days of national consumption to 90 days. He invited the participation of companies in the development of 6.5 MMT of crude storage capacities at Chandikol and Padur in the next commercial-cum-strategic reserve programme. “We are also exploring overseas crude storage facilities in the US and other commercially viable locations”, he added.

READ | Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Switching To 100% Clean Fuels For Prime Tourist Cities

READ | 5 Indian Petroleum PSUs To Join Int'l Solar Alliance For Clean Energy Transition: Pradhan

Strategy to reduce crude import dependency

The Minister also said that the government's five-pronged strategy to reduce crude oil import dependency — increasing domestic oil and gas production, promoting biofuels and renewables, energy conservation and energy efficiency, improvement in refinery processes and demand substitution — is making an impact.

"In the past, energy security has been seen in a narrow approach, mainly aimed at managing supply. Our government has widened the scope of energy security by making it much more inclusive, and taking into account geo-political, economic, social and environmental dimensions," Pradhan said.

Highlighting India’s energy diplomacy and its alignment with foreign policy over the last six years, he added, "We have enhanced our engagement with key global energy players, and firmed up of strategic and comprehensive energy engagements with producing countries such Russia, US, Saudi Arabia and UAE on one hand, and close engagement with consuming countries such as Japan and South Korea.”

Our quest for energy security is guided by four ‘A’s: availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability, we are working to make energy accessible to all the sections and sectors at an affordable price. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 29, 2020

READ | 'Delhi's Waste-to-energy Plant Has The Potential To Carve Out A Greener Future': Pradhan

READ | Dharmendra Pradhan Invites US To Collaborate & Invest In The Oil And Petroleum Sector