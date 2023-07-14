India Flexes Space Muscle: Chandrayaan-3 Lifts Off Successfully From Sriharikota

In a major milestone in the Indian space trajectory that will go down as an unprecedented achievement in the country’s space history, the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched today (July 14) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2.35 pm. As a follow-on to the Chandrayaan 2 launch on July 22, 2019, which successfully launched the orbiter, the Chandrayaan 3 is launched with the objective of doing a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface. The lander is expected to make a soft landing on August 23-24.

The various objectives of Chandrayaan-3 include estimating water-ice content and regolith thickness, mapping Moon's mineralogical and volatile composition, etc. 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket carried Chandrayaan-3 as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. The soft landing on the moon's surface is planned for late August. On July 22, 2019, Chandrayaan-2 failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon's surface, leaving the ISRO team dejected. Images of an emotional then ISRO chief K Sivan being consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was present to achieve the rare feat, remains vivid in the memory of many.

What Chandrayaan-3 mission includes ?

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission in the fourth operational mission (M4) of LVM3 launcher. The mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. The launch window was fixed for July, similar to that of the Chandrayaan-2 mission (July 22, 2019) because the Earth and moon would be closer to each other during this period of the year.

According to scientists, around 16 minutes after lift-off, the propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from Earth moving towards the lunar orbit. The propulsion module along with the lander, after gaining speed would proceed for an over a month-long journey towards reaching the orbit of the moon until it goes 100 km above the lunar surface.

After reaching the desired position, the lander module would begin its descent for a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon and this action is expected to take place on August 23 or 24, scientists at ISRO said.

Objectives after the soft landing

The moon's south pole region has been chosen because the Lunar South Pole remains much larger than that at the North pole. There could be a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.



The lander module after landing on the surface of the moon has payloads including:

RAMBHA-LP - To measure the near-surface plasma ions and electrons density and its changes.

Chandra's Surface Thermo Physical Experiment - To carry out the measurements of thermal properties of the lunar surface near polar region and ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity) to measure seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

The Rover, after the soft-landing, would come out of the lander module and study the surface of the moon through its payloads APXS - Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer - to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance understanding of the lunar surface. Rover, which has a mission life of 1 lunar day (14 Earth days) also has another payload Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site, ISRO said.