India Foils Infiltration Attempt In J&K's Rajouri; Army Guns Down 2 Terrorists

In a major success, two suspected terrorists were gunned out by the Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the sources, an infiltration attempt was made by the terrorists in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The infiltration bid was foiled after the Indian army spotted two bodies of the terrorists. The group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera during the night hours. A quadcopter was used by the army to observe the bodies and further investigation is underway. The area has been cordoned off.

LeT guide was captured by the Indian Army

The infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists comes at a time when such moves are on a rise in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on August 21, an intruder, who was plotting to carry out a suicide bomb attack on a vital installation of the security forces, was caught by the Indian army. According to the sources, the captured terrorist was a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years on Sunday while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border, reported news agency PTI. Tabarak was trying to re-enter India after receiving IED attack training from Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

Meanwhile, the Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to PTI, police along with army and CRPF arrested the two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam.