India, France Hold Key Meet On Counter-terrorism; Assess Terror Threats, Call For Action

In a key meeting on counter-terrorism, India and France stressed that territories under their control cannot be used to plan or launch terror attacks. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides also stated that the territories under India cannot be used to shelter or train the terrorists and emphasised the need for taking action against terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Moreover, the MEA informed that both the nations assessed the evolution of terrorist threat on their respective territories while specifically highlighting that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation. They asserted that Afghanistan should not become a source of regional or global terrorism. Additionally, India and France stated that Afghanistan should never be used to threaten or attack any country.

India and France's infantries collaborate in counter-terror army exercise EX SHAKTI 21

Additionally, India and France are jointly conducting the 6th edition of the Indo-France Joint Military Exercise, called “EX SHAKTI 2021” that commenced on 15 November. Both countries are participating in three biennial training exercises namely- GARUDA, VARUNA & SHAKTI. The joint exercise comprises all three forces of both countries - the Army, Navy and Air Force. The exercise has been scheduled from 15 November to 26 November. India is being represented by a platoon from the Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion, while the French side is represented by troops from the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of the 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

(With ANI inputs)