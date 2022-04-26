India Fully Vaccinates Over 86% Adult Population Against COVID, Informs Union Health Min

Amid the rising fears of growing COVID-19 cases across the nation, India on Tuesday achieved a significant milestone in its massive vaccination program by fully vaccinating 86% of the total adult population. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that over 86% of the total adult population in India has been fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

86% of adults fully vaccinated in India

Way to go!



Over 86% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.



Together, let's defeat #COVID19.



In another push for India’s vaccination programme, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in children between the ages of 6 and 12 years. This is perceived as a big moment in the country's COVID-19 inoculation drive as it will benefit school-going children. As of now, the vaccination drive is limited to people aged 12 and above. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nephron Clinic chairman Dr Sanjeev Bagai affirmed that this will help India achieve herd immunity.

Dr Sanjeev Bagai remarked, "It is another platform that we have for the children. Children's protection is extremely important because, so far, they are the most vulnerable. In this age group, children below the age of 10-12 are completely unvaccinated. So, to have a good robust platform is extremely good. Children carry the same viral load, they have the same level of infection. And they can transmit as much as adults. So to give them the added protection is important to ultimately gain that level of community-acquired immunity in which we are a little safer."

India's consistent vaccination initiatives against COVID

Besides, it is pertinent to note that the development comes at a time when the health ministry has also given approval for the administration of booster doses to all adults. In India, even children below 18 years of age are now eligible to be vaccinated against the fatal disease.

The Union government’s consistent measures of expanding free vaccination coverage to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 have proven to be effective as the COVID-related deaths and fatalities have come down significantly. Even during the huge Omicron surge, the hospitalisation rates in Indian hospitals remained low owing to large-scale vaccination coverage.

With 2,483 new coronavirus cases, India's overall number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569 on Tuesday, while active cases decreased to 15,636, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.