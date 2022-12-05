India, Germany Sign Agreement On Migration And Mobility; Discuss Russia-Ukraine Crisis

In a major development, the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday signed an agreement on the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi. Apart from signing the agreement, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the current Indo-Pacific strategic situation.

Addressing the event, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, "The year 2022 has been a year of particular note for us, we held the sixth India-Germany inter-governmental consultations in Berlin in May and this was the first since the current government in Germany, led by Chancellor Scholz, came to power."

"Our strategic partnership, which is more than two decades old, has really been bolstered by greater political exchanges, ever-expanding trade, more investment and a stronger people-to-people relationship," he said, adding, "We also discussed multilateral issues. India and Germany interact in the framework of the G4 when it comes to the reform of the UN Security Council. We had a discussion on India's G20 presidency, which comes just as Germany itself is concluding a successful G7 presidency."

Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the External Affairs Minister added, "Today we spent the morning exchanging views on the major international issues of the day, apart from our bilateral relationship. This included the conflict in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific strategic situation."

He further added, "The developments pertaining to Afghanistan and Pakistan to some degree Iran, Syria and each one of us brought to this set of issues our perspectives. I found it very useful, and very rewarding to listen to your perspectives on many matters."

'A close bond between our democracies': German Foreign Minister

Recognising India's struggle for independence in 1947, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, "I started my visit to India on Monday at Gandhi Smriti. I have always been moved by India's rich history. But when I followed Gandhi's last steps today, I became acutely aware of the fact that India's path towards independence truly wasn't an easy one."

"Today, almost 75 years after the murder of Gandhi, there is a close bond between our democracies, a bond that unites us on the basis of shared values, human rights, freedom, democracy, trust in an order based on the law," Baerbock added.

Migration and mobility partnership agreement

The signing of the migration and mobility partnership agreement will facilitate the two-way movement of students, professionals and researchers and also address the challenges of illegal migration. The agreement will encourage India to exchange of students and facilitate admission of German students in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) under programmes like Study in India.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz finalised the negotiations on the bilateral agreement earlier in May, this year.