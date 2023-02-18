India Gets 2nd Batch Of Cheetahs, 12 Big Cats Released In MP’s Kuno National Park

In a big development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday released the second batch of 12 Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. The development came after Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopters carrying the second batch landed at the Gwalior Air Force base and were then flown to Kuno National Park.

Releasing the cheetahs, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The vision of PM Modi is to protect the environment and wildlife which is showing a path to the world. The Cheetah project is one example. I want to congratulate the entire team for bringing the cheetahs safely.”

“Madhya Pradesh has got a gift on Mahashivratri. I thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart, it is his vision. 12 Cheetahs will be rehabilitated to Kuno and total number will become 20. The Cheetahs that had come earlier have now adapted to the situation very well,” the Chief Minister added.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases the second batch of 12 Cheetah brought from South Africa, to their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/uQuWQRcqdh — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

2nd batch of Cheetahs released

The second batch of the big cats released in the Kuno National Park comprise seven males and five females. Following their release, the cheetahs will be taken into quarantine enclosures. Notably, the first set of eight Namibian cheetahs was released on September 17 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the officials, 10 quarantine enclosures have been created for the big cats at the reserve. As per Indian wildlife laws, the animals are required to be kept in isolation for 30 days after their arrival in the country.

Reintroduction of Cheetahs in India

Seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country, the Central government in September 2022 reintroduced Cheetahs to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 released 8 big cats – five female and three male – in Kuno National park of Madhya Pradesh.

The efforts to reintroduce Cheetahs came after Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. In 1952, India declared that the species had extincted from its soil. 70 years after their extinction, India finally in July 2022 signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal in India’s biodiversity.

