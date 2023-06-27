India Gets 5 New Vande Bharat Express- An Amalgamation Of Luxury And Speed | See Pics

In a step towards under government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Indian Railways on Tuesday launched five Vande Bharat Express trains across the country which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These Vande Bharat trains are going to connect six states and will operate on routes which are Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Goa-Mumbai, Hatia-Patna, and Bangalore-Dharwad.

New Vande Bharat Express- a combination of luxury and speed

The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express trains are an impeccable amalgamation of speed and luxury. The five locomotives that were flagged off by Prime Minister Modi today provide the customer with an exemplary experience. The swank shiny exterior is bound to take passengers' breath away. And the moment one steps inside it gives the feeling of boarding a luxurious ride.

The seats are spacious, with a full recline capacity. The cushions are well-padded and there is ample headspace with extended headrests. There are inbuilt trays inside the handrest cushion providing free movement to the traveler. The foot space is massive which gives leverage to a person to stretch as much.

Every seat has a plug point underneath and a parcel pocket in the front. What makes it all the more special is that the few window seats rotate 180 degrees allowing the passenger to enjoy the scenery outside. The train also has an inbuilt entertainment system and Wi-Fi. It also has a ticker over the doors that tell the vitals of the trains and the next location.

The doors are automatic and crowned with CCTV cameras to ensure security. There are two lavatories with varied seats with fine plumbing apparatus. The system inside the washroom is ECO-friendly. The pantry is well equipped and the passenger is provided with packaged water, and food trays with multiple options. The customer is also given varied options of beverages to choose from. The train reduces travel time immensely. And offers a smooth ride.

PM Modi today flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal’s RKMP railway station. He was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and accompanied by Railway Minister Ahsiwini Vaishnav. With the introduction of these five trains, the total number of Vande Bharat Express rises to 24. The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train introduced under the indigenous Make-In-India programme.

Sneak-peak inside the New Vande Bharat Express

An Overview of the Vande Bharat Bhopal Express

Comfortable seating with massive foot space

Automatic doors with CCTV cameras on top

Emergency Talk-Back unit to alert authorities in the time of need

Rotational seats turn 180 degrees giving passengers to enjoy the view

Entertainment unit installed

A glimpse of the food tray provided during the ride

An overview of the pantry