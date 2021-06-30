India Gets Asia’s Longest High-speed Track 'NATRAX' For Automobiles; All You Need To Know

In a major achievement, India inaugurated NATRAX- the High-Speed Track (HST) which is Asia’s longest and world’s fifth-longest High-Speed Track for automobiles. It was inaugurated by Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Shri Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday. It was built in Indore in an area of 1000 acres of land, as a one-stop solution for all sorts of high-speed performance tests for the widest categories of vehicles from 2 wheelers to heavy tractor-trail.

Prakash Javadekar wrote that this track will be 'the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector'.

Power of 'NATRAX'

As per the Government, the NATRAX centre has multiple test capabilities like measurements of maximum speed, acceleration, constant speed fuel consumption, emission tests through real road driving simulation, high-speed handling and stability evaluation during maneuvered such as lane change, high-speed durability testing, etc. and is a Centre of excellence for Vehicle Dynamics.

A one-stop solution for all sorts of high-speed performance tests, NATRAX is one of the largest in the world. It can cater to the widest category of vehicles, from two-wheelers to the heaviest tractor-trailers. A vehicle can achieve a maximum speed of 375 Kmph on curves with steering control and it has less banking on ovals making it also one of the safest test tracks globally.

What is HST?

High-Speed Track (HST) is used for measuring the maximum speed capability of high-end cars like BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Tesla and so forth which cannot be measured on any of the Indian test tracks. Foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be looking at NATRAX HST for the development of prototype cars for Indian conditions. At present, foreign OEMs go to their respective high-speed track abroad for high-speed test requirements.

Enhancing ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’

Prakash Javadekar who is also the minister of environment spoke at the e-inauguration of the world-class 11.3 km High-Speed Track, where he hailed India and ensured that the nation is the future hub of automobiles, manufacturing, and spare parts. The Minister said, we are fast moving towards an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and enhanced efforts are being made in this direction. While adding PM Modi's dream, he said that his ministry is committed to fulfilling PM's wish of ensuring that India becomes a hub of auto manufacturing. He said, expanding automobiles and manufacturing industries will help generate employment.

Supporting his party, the minister added that such projects are getting accomplished due to the strong will of the political party.