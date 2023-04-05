India Gets Elected To UN Statistical Commission, Leaves China Far Behind In Votes

India has been elected to the United Nations (UN) Statistical Commission for a four-year term starting January 1, 2024. The news was announced by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday, who lauded the team at the UN in New York for securing a seat at the UN's highest statistical body.

"India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission," Dr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Apart from India, there were three other candidates - Republic of Korea, China and the UAE - for two vacant seats. India won 46 out of 53 votes, surpassing Korea, China and UAE which won 23, 19 and 15, respectively.

India elected to the highest UN 🇺🇳 statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024!



Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2023

The UN Statistical Commission consists of 24 member countries of the organisation that are elected by the United Nations Economic and Social Council on the basis of equitable geographical distribution. It was established in 1947 and is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from UN member states.

"It is the highest decision-making body for international statistical activities, responsible for setting of statistical standards and the development of concepts and methods, including their implementation at the national and international level," reads an official statement of the commission.

The selection criteria makes it mandatory for the commission to choose 5 members from Africa, 4 from Asia-Pacific nations, 4 members from Latin American and Caribbean states and 7 members from Western European and other states. The members of the Statistical Commission include major economies such as the US, Germany, the UK, and Japan among 20 others and their term expires on December 31 until 2025. Below is the list of current Statistical Commission members.