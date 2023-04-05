Last Updated:

India Gets Elected To UN Statistical Commission, Leaves China Far Behind In Votes

India has been elected to the United Nations (UN) Statistical Commission for a four-year term starting January 1, 2024, Dr. Jaishankar announced Wednesday.

General News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
United Nations

Image: PTI


India has been elected to the United Nations (UN) Statistical Commission for a four-year term starting January 1, 2024. The news was announced by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday, who lauded the team at the UN in New York for securing a seat at the UN's highest statistical body.

"India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission," Dr. Jaishankar tweeted. 

Apart from India, there were three other candidates - Republic of Korea, China and the UAE - for two vacant seats. India won 46 out of 53 votes, surpassing Korea, China and UAE which won 23, 19 and 15, respectively. 

READ | Maharashtra forms panel to frame rules for app-based taxi services

The UN Statistical Commission consists of 24 member countries of the organisation that are elected by the United Nations Economic and Social Council on the basis of equitable geographical distribution. It was established in 1947 and is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from UN member states.

READ | Poland's Agriculture Minister resigns citing 'failure to address Ukrainian grain crisis'

"It is the highest decision-making body for international statistical activities, responsible for setting of statistical standards and the development of concepts and methods, including their implementation at the national and international level," reads an official statement of the commission.

The selection criteria makes it mandatory for the commission to choose 5 members from Africa, 4 from Asia-Pacific nations, 4 members from Latin American and Caribbean states and 7 members from Western European and other states. The members of the Statistical Commission include major economies such as the US, Germany, the UK, and Japan among 20 others and their term expires on December 31 until 2025. Below is the list of current Statistical Commission members.

READ | Growth in world trade expected to grow by meagre 1.7% in 2023: World Trade Organisation

 

READ | Gujarat: PM Modi to attend inaugural ceremony of 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam' on April 17
First Published:
COMMENT