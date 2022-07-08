India Gets Elected To UNESCO Panel On Intangible Cultural Heritage For 2022-2026 Cycle

In a historic step, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization [UNESCO] on Thursday elected India to the prestigious Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO's 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH). Thus far, India has been elected as a member of the ICH Committee at least twice in the years 2006 and 2014 for subsequent four years. Taking to Twitter, India's Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy announced: "As the nation celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India will be a part of two prominent Committees of UNESCO, Intangible Cultural Heritage (2022-2026) and World Heritage (2021-2025)."

Furthermore, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy added, "This is yet another opportunity for India to reinstate the values of 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam'."

India endorsed by 155 State Parties

UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee had four positions open for the overall Asia-Pacific group, to which six nations applied namely India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Bangladesh, the Union Culture Ministry informed in a statement. India garnered a whopping 110 votes from 155 State Parties that finalised its selection.

The Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention consists of a total 24 members and is elected in the General Assembly of the Convention according to the principles of equitable geographical representation and rotation, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement. The States Members are elected to the Committee after a voting system. While India has assumed this crucial role formerly, its agenda for 2022-2026 term is the protection and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

"Some of the priority areas that India will focus upon include fostering community participation, strengthening international cooperation through intangible heritage, promoting academic research on intangible cultural heritage, and aligning the work of the Convention with the UN Sustainable Development Goals," India's Ministry of Culture elaborated. "This vision was also shared with the other State Parties of the Convention prior to the elections," it continued.

UNESCO's committee oversees the objectives of the Convention, provides the guidance on best practices, as well as makes recommendations about safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, according to the ministry. In a landmark achievement, India had ratified the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage back in September 2005 and had demonstrated commitment towards the intangible heritages. It also submitted the nomination for Garba of Gujarat to UNESCO, and this is expected to be discussed in the upcoming year 2023.