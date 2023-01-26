India Gets Its 1st Nasal COVID Vaccine 'iNCOVACC' By Bharat Biotech On 74th Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched indigenous drugmaker Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC. Notably, it is the world's first made-in-India intranasal vaccine.

iNCOVACC received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose. The internasal vaccine is priced at Rs 800 for private markets and at Rs 325 for supplies to the government and state governments.

The Health Minister said that the nasal vaccine will benefit a lot in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis. "iNCOVACC is world’s 1st intranasal COVID vaccine for Primary series and Heterologous booster," he stated.

#BREAKING | World's first Made-in-India intranasal vaccine: Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine, iNCOVACC, launched on the occasion of 74th Republic Day - https://t.co/traE1ibpRQ pic.twitter.com/XU30vfbp7f — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

"iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results," the pharmaceutical firm said.

Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr Krishna Ella said, "With the rollout of iNCOVACC today, we have achieved our goal of establishing novel vaccine delivery platform for intranasal delivery. It proves that India can innovate for itself and for the world. We and the country are well prepared for future COVID-19 variants and future infectious diseases. We reaffirm our commitment to India, to lead innovation & develop novel vaccine technologies for combating infectious diseases &andpublic health globally."

Suchitra Ella, MD of Bharat Biotech said, "It is exemplary that India has not only served herself during the pandemic challenges, but also a strong provider to the global platform in distributing vaccines & medicines to over 150 countries. With iNCOVACC - the world’s 1st intranasal COVID vaccine, we are privileged to defend the nation’s health with global quality and scale."