India Gets Its First-ever Woman Underground Mine Managers, Ministry Of Mines Lauds Feat

As the world celebrates International Women's Day on Tuesday, the Indian government’s Ministry of Mines has lauded its first-ever woman, underground mine managers. The mines ministry shared images of the Sandhya Rasakatla and Yogeshwari Rane, who became the first Indian women to work in an underground mine to celebrate the special day. Both Sandhya and Yogeshwari have been working as part of Vedanta Group's Hindustan Zinc since 2018.

“India gets its first-ever woman underground mine manager. Sandhya Rasakatla & Yogeshwari Rane became the first Indian women to work in an underground mine at Hindustan Zinc,” the ministry wrote while sharing images of the two mine workers on Koo. The two women were first appointed to the post by Udaipur-headquartered Hindustan Zinc, one of the world’s largest producers of zinc-lead and silver.

According to reports, Sandhya Rasakatla was appointed as India’s first woman underground mine manager while Yogeshwari Rane took over the post of underground mine development manager. This achievement for the two women came on the back of landmark amendments made to the Mines Act 1952 in 2019. The amendments made it eligible for women to work in all underground mine with adequate training and certification.

India's first Woman Merchant Navy Capt lauds PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the recipients of the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ on the eve of Women’s Day 2022. During the interaction, the recipient of the award and India’s first woman Captain of the Merchant Navy, Captain Radhika Menon lauded PM Modi for bringing significant changes for the development of the Maritime field during his Prime Ministerial tenure.

Speaking at the event, Capt Menon, who is also the first Indian woman to be accorded IMO (International Maritime Organization Award) for Exceptional Bravery at Sea, shared an experience while lauding the PM Modi-led Union government. The Ministry of Women and Child Development's 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' recognise remarkable contributions made by women and institutions headlined by them and celebrate women as game changers and drivers of positive change in society.

International Women’s Day 2022

March 8, marked as International Women’s Day, is a universal event that honours and celebrates women. International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world to commemorate women from all walks of life. The International Women's Day 2022 theme is about gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow that recognises and celebrates women and girls who are highlighting the issue of climate change, are taking the charge and leading.

