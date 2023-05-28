India Gets Its New Parliament; Here’re All Key Moments From The Inauguration | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28, and installed a historic golden sceptre ‘Sengol' in the Lok Sabha near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. Terming the new complex ‘a temple of democracy’, PM Modi said, “The New Parliament isn't just a building but a symbol of aspirations of the 140 crore Indians.”

With the inauguration of the new Parliament building gaining all the spotlight, here are the key moments from the grand inauguration:

PM Modi dedicates the new Parliament to the citizens of India: Dressed in traditional attire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation and termed it a ‘symbol of aspirations of 140 crore Indians’.

Sengol handed over to PM Modi: After PM Modi performed the puja and paid his obeisance on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House, the Adheenams handed over the scared ‘Sengol’ to him.

PM Modi places ‘Sengol’ in Lok Sabha: The Prime Minister installed the historic 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber after taking blessings from the Adheenams.

PM Modi’s address to the nation: In his first address to the nation from the new Parliament, the Prime Minister said, “The ‘Temple of Democracy’ is going to become a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and will be a witness to the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat (developed India).”

PM felicitates workers: Prime Minister Modi felicitated the workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building with shawls and souvenirs.

Special stamp, coin released: PM Modi released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.