India Gets New CDS: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) To Become Next Chief Of Defence Staff

The Government of India on Wednesday, September 28, announced that Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM has been appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Lt Gen Chauhan, by virtue of his position as the CDS, will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

Pertinently, a few months back, the Union Defence Ministry had ammended rules for the appointment of the CDS. As per the new rules, the Central Government may consider officers who are serving as Lt General equivalent or General equivalent or officers who have retired in the rank of Lt General or General but have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment, for the position of the CDS.

The position of CDS had been lying vacant ever since the unfortunate demise of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Kerala's Coonoor on December 8, 2021. General Bipin Rawat was appointed as the first CDS of India, in January 1, 2020, after the position was created with the aim of improving coordination, tri-service effectiveness and overall integration of the combat capabilities of the Indian armed forces.

Who is Lt General Anil Chauhan?

Born on 18th May 1961, Lt General Anil chauhan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations. Earlier, the officer had also served as a United Nations mission to Angola.

The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021. Even after his retirement from the Army, he continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters. For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.