India Gifts 2 Mobile Oxygen Plants To Bangladesh To Support Fight Against COVID-19

In a joint fight against COVID-19, India has extended support to Bangladesh and sent two mobile oxygen plants as a gift from the people of India. INS Savitri arrived at Chattogram harbour on Thursday, September 2, carrying the oxygen plants. Earlier, Indian Railways had delivered 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers via the Oxygen Express for the first time.

High Commission of India in Bangladesh informed, "INS Savitri arrived at Chattogram harbour today and was ceremonially received by Bangladesh authorities. Ship carries 2 Mobile Oxygen Plants as a gift from people of India to people of Bangladesh to support the fight against COVID19".

Oxygen express leaves India for Bangladesh

On July 24, the second Oxygen express train carrying 200 Metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) left India for Bangladesh. Earlier on July 24, the first Oxygen express train with 200 MT of LMO had arrived in Bangladesh on 24 July. Also, during the Eid holidays, India supplied more than 180 tonnes of medical oxygen to Bangladesh under special arrangements through the land route via Benapole.

Bangladesh helps India amid COVID-19

In May, Bangladesh had sent assistance to India when the latter battled the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The consignment included four trucks containing 2,672 boxes of medicines and protective equipment. It was handed over by Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner Toufique Hasan in Kolkata to the Indian Red Cross Society. The consignment also contained 18 different kinds of COVID-related medicines including antibiotics, paracetamols, different kinds of injections/vials, and hand sanitizers.

Over 10,000 vials of Remdisivir Injection were sent from Bangleash in the first consignment assistance to India. They were handed over at the Indian border port of Petrapole by Deputy High Commissioner Hasan. Bangladesh's biggest pharma company BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals had manufactured 10000 injections and were sent as per the instruction of the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

COVID-19 tally

To date, India has reported a total of 3.28 crore COVID cases with 4.39 lakh deaths. The country has administered a total of 66,22,83,450 COVID vaccine doses across 50,218 vaccination sites.

While Bangladesh has reported a total of 15,00,618 COVID cases with 26,274 deaths. As of August 31, the country has administered a total of 26,535,211 COVID vaccine doses.

