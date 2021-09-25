Exercising its right to reply at the United Nations General Assembly, India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan who peddled lies on Jammu and Kashmir. During his address, Khan spoke about the purported Islamophobia in India and falsely accused the Centre of unleashing a reign of "fear and violence" against Muslims. Moreover, he cried foul over the alleged human rights violations in J&K and called upon India to reverse its decision to revoke its statehood and special status in August 2019. Maintaining that sustainable peace in South Asia is subject to the resolution of the so-called J&K dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, the former cricketer warned of another conflict between the two nations.

However, Sneha Dubey, First Secretary, MEA countered this rhetoric in an emphatic manner. She stated, "While such statements deserve our collective contempt, I am taking the floor to set the record straight. Regrettably, this is not the first time that the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy a free pass while the lives of ordinary people especially those belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down".

"Member states are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country that has been recognised as the one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council. We mark the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks just a few days back. The world has not forgotten the mastermind behind the dastardly event- Osama Bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan," she added.

'J&K is an inalienable part of India'

On this occasion, she lashed out at Imran Khan's justification for terrorism. Dubey affirmed, "We keep hearing that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. This is the country that is an arsonist that is disguising itself as a firefighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, in fact, the entire world has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in the country as acts of terror".

Turning the tables on Pakistan, the diplomat pointed out the dire situation of minorities, muzzling of dissent, enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings in Pakistan. She stated. "This is also the country which still holds the despicable record in our region of having executed a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary this year of that horrid event in history, there is not even an acknowledgement much less accountability. Today, the minorities of Pakistan- the Sikhs, the Hindus, Christians live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights".

"Unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a substantial proportion of minorities who have gone on to hold the highest offices in the country including as President, Prime Ministers, Chief Justices and Chiefs of Army Staff. India is also a country with free media and an independent judiciary which keeps a watch and protects our Constitution. Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for higher offices of the state," Dubey elaborated and reiterated that the entire J&K and Ladakh will remain an alienable part of India.