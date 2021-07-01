India Global Forum 2021: Gautam Adani Highlights His Group's Role In ESG Transformation

Business tycoon Gautam Adani on Wednesday gave a special address at the India Global Forum 2021 platform, where he spoke about the need to accelerate ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate) transformation. Adani said that despite being 8 years ahead of schedule in energy conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the target to 450 GW by 2030.

"In 2020, we became the largest solar company in the world. Our journey - We started in 2015 and last month we got up to our renewable target of 25 GW, a full 4 years ahead of schedule. Our green energy arm is on track to be the largest ever renewable energy company in the world by 2030. I know of no other organization in the world that has accelerated its renewable footprints as rapidly as the Adani group," the billionaire said.

He noted that the company's key elements in an energy balancing act as gas, both LNG and PNG, which enables India to prepare an energy mix that is multi-dimensional and cleaner. Not only is a gas-based economy beneficial on the sustainability front, but it also helps India save a valuable foreign exchange and amplifies several nationwide benefits that include reduced health risk, broader and cleaner range of applications, energy efficiency, and transportability, also as a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat - India's Self Reliance initiative, added Adani.

"The fact is, while we are India's largest integrated energy utility platform, our newer infrastructures, builds are focused on renewable energy. We chose this path to not just balance the carbon emission but also to make possible our responsible and rapid energy transitions," he said. "We are now doubling our solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 4GW and expanding the domestic manufacturing ecosystem for our renewable business, including our new wind turbine manufacturing cluster in Mudra. Our commitment to a sustainable future is validated by the fact that no other Indian business house has invested in clean energy and clean technology as massively as proactively and as regularly as we have."

Adani Group 'aligned with climate change goals'

Adani said, his company's sustainability route has paid off for its stakeholders as well. Since January 2020, the value of Adani Group's renewable business has increased by over 600 times, thereby yielding one of the best returns across all stock markets, he said. "I have always stated that the Adani group and its businesses are aligned and not just with India's climate change goals but also with the global drive towards net-zero emissions. For example, our pods actively support the United Nation's and India's sustainability initiative in science, climate-related, and biodiversity. Our pods are committed to becoming carbon neutral, achieving zero waste to landfill, replacing single-use plastic, and affording stations exceeding 5,000 hectares by 2025."

This alignment with global sustainability is even more pronounced in its new ventures. "All our new businesses are driven by sustainability goals - be it your network of data centers powered by renewable energy, be it green hydrogen explorations with partners like Snap and Tecnimont, or be the green hydrogen projects with leading global partners," Adani said.

He asserted that the Adani group intends to continue investing in such technologies and take steps to fulfill our ESG goals. "We will do so by carefully balancing our energy migration from carbon positive to carbon-neutral and further on to carbon negative. The pipeline of renewable projects that we are building and those that we have already acquired, give us total confidence. Such transitions will have to be shaped by domestic needs and will ensure that not only tomorrow's sunrise will be clear but the pace set for today's sunset will not be compromised either," Adani said.