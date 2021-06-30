India Global Forum 2021: 'Relations With India Deeper Than Trade,' Says UK's Rishi Sunak

Speaking at the India Global Forum 2021 on Wednesday, United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak shed light on the unique relationship shared between India and the UK, in terms of trade and partnership. Sunak said that the two countries have the ambition to hit the target of doubling trade by 2030 - a goal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Boris Johnson agreed upon. Speaking about the opportunities for an enhanced trade partnership, the official said both the UK and India are heavily services-oriented economies, allowing opportunities to liberalize services trade and create jobs in both places.

He also said that there is a much broader relationship between London and New Delhi than just trade and economy. "The PMs agreed that the UK will be the first European country that India has formed this comprehensive and strategic alliance with. The same is fleshed out in the security field, which is important for our joint carrier group, which will be out in India later this year. We are working cooperatively with the Indian Government, tackling some of the combined security threats that we face. So the relations are much deeper than just trade," he said.

What are the hurdles to get past?

There are certain barriers in the services trade. Unblocking barriers in services trade is trickier because lots of countries have different regulations. Yet we have seen great progress, said Rishi Sunak.

"In the past few years, the UK has raised over 11 billion pounds in different bonds for Indian companies. The UK accounts for almost half of the overseas credit that Indian companies have raised so that these companies can get access to the capital they need to grow and thrive. Now they can use that through the strength of London's financial services," the Chancellor of the Exchequer said.

Sunak mentioned that India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made 'huge strides' in improving the ability of FDIs coming into the insurances sector, which is another area that shows promise for cooperation and job creation. These things are never easy but the track record that we have and the great working relationship with the FM show we can make progress in those things, he added.

On UK's relationship with China

According to Sunak, China is already a highly significant global player and is only set to become more significant, not just economically but broadly. And that has implications for all of us, particularly, as India thinks about the emergence in Indo-Pacific as a region of strategic interest for many of us. China is growing well there, he noted.

"I think China and the UK just need to be clear-eyed about the relationship. We can't escape the fact that we need to cooperate in areas where our interests align. But we also have to be prepared to stand up for our values and recognize that we are not going to agree on everything. And we should not be shy about sticking up to the principles that we believe in and being robust about protecting those if they threaten our interests, and doing that with like-minded partners like India."

What is the status UK's economy at the moment?

Speaking of the country's economic situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chancellor said that the government's 'plan is working.' A year ago, we put in place an unprecedented amount of support for jobs, businesses, and people, with a view that this will be a temporary crisis and if we protected everybody, we will be in a strong position to bounce back robustly. I think we are seeing early signs of this, he said.

"If you look at business insolvencies, consumer confidence, the number of deposits that have been stored up. All the evidence there is pretty good. We focused mostly on jobs. At the start of this crisis, people were forecasting unemployment to reach 12% in the UK and are now forecasting half of that. That is 2 million fewer people who are going to lose their jobs as a result of what we have done. The same is evident in the GDP data earlier this year, outperforming our expectations. We remain cautiously optimistic for the year ahead," said Sunak.

What is the UK's strategy to narrow the inequality in income?

Rishi Sunak acknowledged that people across the country have been economically impacted due to the Coronavirus lockdown. They disproportionately worked in sectors that were shut down - like hospitality. Data shows that the majority of people in this sector have lost their jobs. But the numbers also give encouragement, he said,.

"In a time of crisis, the government's job is to protect the most vulnerable of our society and I think we have by and large done. Data shows that our interventions have helped those with the lowest incomes the most. We were worried that women will be badly affected, but surprisingly, the fall in women's employment has been less than expected," he said.

For young people, the government has put in place specific interventions such as the kickstart scheme, where it is helping to fully fund high-quality jobs for those young people at risk of long-term unemployment. "We are getting millions of people on the kickstart program and I think that is going to give them a great opportunity," he added.

How will the UK help in providing 5 billion vaccines to the world?

According to Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom took an early lead in these efforts by donating quite a significant sum of doses to the COVAX initiative. We contributed 548 million pounds to that to help COVAX meet its goal, which is to get a billion vaccines to about 90 countries.

"We have personally pledged 100 million doses from the UK going around the world, a large portion of which is expected to be delivered soon. We, in partnership with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, have helped fund, support, and create a vaccine that we have enabled to be made and sold at cost, for no profit all around the world. Of the billions of doses that have been administered around the world, every 1 in those 3 doses is manufactured by Oxford and Astra Zeneca," said Sunak.

We are very proud of this achievement but there is more to do. And we will continue to work with all our partners to make a difference while we can, he added.

Meeting carbon emission target amid a pandemic

The UK was one of the first countries to set the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. When asked how does the government plan to tackle the pandemic and also lead the world by example, Rishi Sunak asserted it is 'possible to do both'.

"Since 1990 when the first agreements were benchmarked, we have cut carbon emissions in the UK by about 40% and in that same time, our economy has grown by two-thirds. The PM set out a specific 10-point plan last year in the autumn, which is one of the most comprehensive plans in tackling various things. It comes with a 12 billion pound investment which we think can help to create up to 2,50,000 jobs," the Chancellor of the Exchequer said.

Rishi Sunak said the UK is a leader in various technologies, particularly the off-shore wind, through which the country is creating opportunities for job creation in places like the Teesside University and Humberside University. "Recently we hosted the G7 Finance Ministers' meet in London and as part of the meeting, I was delighted to get an agreement from my G7 colleagues to make climate disclosures mandatory across their economies. We are going to do it in the UK as well," he said,