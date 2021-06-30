India Global Forum 2021: S Jaishankar Waxes Eloquent On New Global Agenda & Big Tech

Speaking at the Global India Forum 2021, External Affairs S Jaishankar opened up on a range of global challenges as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining former UK PM Tony Blair in the 'Global Leadership-Radical Actions for a Post Pandemic Era' session, he belied the notion that the developing countries are not serious in dealing with climate change. Citing India's example, he pointed out the success of the International Solar Alliance to accelerate green electricity generation across the world. Backing Blair on the use of technology, he stated that the "challenge is to make it available, affordable and accessible".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked, "There aren't too many climate sceptics in our part of the world. In fact, there will be more in the developed countries. The issue isn't recognising the problem, it is resourcing the solution. And the real worry is if you look at the history of how we have dealt with climate change, we have seen promises year after year, conference after conference, we have seen a continuous inability to live up to the promises."

"I don't think the activity today should be to raise awareness and tell people that we have a big problem. The real issue is do we have a commitment to put into the resources to deal with that? And that's something which particularly the countries which have occupied a lot of carbon space have to find answers to," he added.

A new global agenda

Agreeing that public health is a geopolitical issue amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Jaishankar quipped, "One of the paradoxes of this era is that real problems are all global. Climate change, terrorism, pandemics are global but our responses tend to be national. Just look back at the last year and a half, which country has not gone national?" Referring to the vaccine production and the deadly second wave, he contended that the world can't get on top of the pandemic without effective cooperation. At the same time, the Minister expressed optimism about more global cooperation in 2021 and the year thereafter.

Weighing in on the future of global governance, he asserted that the new world agenda is much greener, health-conscious, much more digital. Arguing that India is proposing reforms of the multilateral institutions beyond merely seeking an expansion of the permanent members in the UN Security Council, Jaishankar said, "75 years is a long time. It needs a refresh. It needs an update. We need a new agenda, system and process out there. We can't have people who benefited at one point in history from a certain set of circumstances who can kind of freeze it and say that's how the world's going to be forever".

Accountability of Big Tech

On this occasion, the Rajya Sabha MP also jumped into the Big Tech debate which has been raging particularly in India in the last few months. For instance, social media giant Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the non-implementation of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. While acknowledging the role of Big Tech in our lives, he raised a pertinent question as to whether non-state players can gain more power than many countries. Without explicitly referring to the Indian government's steps to hold these companies accountable, Jaishankar opined that they need to accept more responsibility.

"Big Tech is there. It is visibly in my life. You have a big presence. Where is the responsibility? They have huge power. Where is the accountability? This is not an issue limited to India. They harvest all data across the world. What happens when you have non-state players who in some way are bigger than many many states? So these are very serious questions that need debating. I think they can't be brushed under the carpet saying you shouldn't question them because you are attacking freedom of speech. I think that's a cop-out because it serves their interests," EAM S Jaishankar noted.