India Global Forum: Prince Charles Lauds 'India’s Global Reach', Hails Solar Power Efforts

Prince Charles on June 30 made a special address to India Global Forum 2021 and weighed in on the ways world can reach "economic and environmental sustainability.” While he joined the event virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince of Wales said “precisely with the lives and livelihoods of present and future generations in mind, I set up my sustainable market initiatives in January 2020 to bring together CEOs in almost every sector from aviation to plastics with the express aim of identifying obstacles to progress along with game-changing ways to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon future.”

He further noted that in January this year, Prince Charles launched the Terra Carta as the mandate of my Sustainable Markets Initiative [SMI] and the basis of a recovery plan for nature, people and the planet.” He also touted his program and Terra Carta offering ten short articles for action or a “roadmap for acceleration towards a genuinely sustainable future, one that harnesses the power of nature, combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector.”

The Prince of Wales also recalled during the India Global Forum 2021 that he talked about sustainable growth earlier with the Group of Seven (G7) leaders who met earlier this month in England. He added, “I have also recently convened roundtable meetings with commonwealth leaders from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific where we have identified large financing gaps around sustainable transition in the areas of green energy, water, sanitation, transport and other critical infrastructure.”

Prince Charles reveals 'key ways' to reach sustainable growth

Lauding “India’s global reach,” Prince Charles said that with the help of broad reach of the nation and “robust private sector” there are some “key ways” that both can work in collaboration to accelerate the efforts aiming for a sustainable future. Prince of Wales said, “Firstly, we need to focus on accelerating the flow of private capital to support the transition” before adding that this was the reason behind him launching the ten Terra Carta transition coalitions along with unlocking the investments.

He said, “Secondly, to use industry-based examples if we want to increase investment into the decarbonisation of aviation. A clear market signal is needed. The SMI, aviation task force is calling for a mandate of at least 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. This market signal would create confidence in the market for investment in industry action in the right action.”

Prince Charles also called for similar solutions for sustainable fuels for the shipping industry. He added, “Thirdly, we must accelerate the transition away from coal in a way that both provides reliable, clean energy solutions but it also supports a just transition where workers are provided with training and opportunities in line with more sustainable energies.” Further, the heir apparent to the throne expressed the need for leaders across the globe to explore “with urgency” the potential use of carbon capture, use and storage “without which, we will simply never buy enough time to prevent irreversible climate change.”

“I know for instance that renewable energy particularly solar power is rapidly gaining ground in India and is an excellent example to the rest of the world,” said the royal before adding the transition in the agricultural industry as the fourth key way to work towards the ultimate goal of sustainable growth.

He said, “with agriculture being so critical to the Indian economy, there is a real opportunity how such metrics could support the lives and livelihoods of farmers in India as well as wider supply chains in markets.” According to Prince Wales, as more and more nations and firms are joining net-zero commitments, the world requires “a credible offset market, one that focuses on nature-based and technology-based solutions.” In the same light, Prince Charles noted the contribution that India can make to the world with its rich technology sector and harmony with nature.

IMAGE: AP

