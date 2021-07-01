India Global Forum: 'Want India To Be Hub Of E-vehicle Manufacturing', Says Nitin Gadkari

Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, July 1, gave a special address at the India Global Forum 2021 platform, where he spoke about the 'Electric Mobility' and how the Government of India is taking measures to incentivise green vehicle manufacturing in India. Appearing virtually at the India Global Forum 2021, Nitin Gadkari also expressed the Indian government's vision to reduce carbon emission from 33 to 25 per cent by the year 2030.

'Want to make India manufacturing hub of E-Vehicles,' says Nitin Gadkari

Speaking about 'Electric Mobility', Nitin Gadkari shared that the government wants to make India the manufacturing hub of E-Vehicles, highlighting that over the years, air pollution has become a big crucial problem in the country.

"Air pollution is a big crucial problem in the country. So now our policy is import substitute, cost-effective pollution-free and preferable excise of the automobile industry is 6 lakh 50 thousand crores and we want to make India manufacturing hub- number 1 hub of the electric car, electric buses, electric auto-rickshaw, electric bike and even going for the electric truck. We are making doing experiments, doing research. Many organisations are doing a lot of work on it, now we have successfully started manufacturing E-vehicles," said Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari also outlined the steps taken by the government to cut the cost of E-vehicle production in order to make it cheaper and easily accessible to people.

"The GST on an electric vehicle is very-very less as compared to petrol and diesel vehicle--it is 48 per cent and here it comes to 5 per cent. So naturally a lot of support from the government side. And now my ministry has taken a decision for scrapping the policy. For the vehicles that have completed 15 years, we are now making it mandatory to scrap them. Because of that, the raw material can be easily available and we can deduce the production cost."

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister also shared that India has started research on Zinc ions, aluminium as well as steel ion. As far as Lithium-ion battery is concerned, which is generally used in the E-Vehicles, Gadkari said India did not have Lithium, however, 86 per cent of the battery is being made under the 'Make In India' project.

'MSME key to India's E-Vehicle dream'

Outlining the importance of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) in India's dream of becoming the manufacturing hub of E-Vehicle, Gadkari said, "The MSME, we are very keenly interested to support and encourage them for completing our future related to the E-Vehicle in the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat of our Prime Minister. We are supporting them and we are hundred percent confident that we will get good results."

Nitin Gadkari also highlighted how the E-vehicles will help India to reduce pollution which is affecting the health of the people. Gadkari said that diesel and petrol is really a problematic situation when it comes to curbing air pollution, however, India-UK's ties on Climate change will make the society liveable, workable, and sustainable for all with input on ethics, ecology, and environment.

"India is also progressing as per Paris Climate Agreement and that is very important where the reports are centred to reduce carbon emission from 33 to 25 per cent till 2030. This E Vehicle policy is very important and we are also committed to reducing carbon emission to 0 by 2050," said Nitin Gadkari.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/PTI)