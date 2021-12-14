India Goes All Out To Get Nirav Modi Back; Details Of Strategy In UK Court Accessed

India is leaving no stone unturned to extradite fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi back to India. Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed exclusive details of India's strategy in the UK High Court ahead of the crucial one-day hearing.

In a few hours, the UK Court will hear an appeal filed by Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged at the Wandsworth Prison in London, against his extradition to India. Ahead of the hearing, two senior officers have been sent to London to assist the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service which will be contesting the appeal on behalf of the Indian government. Joint Director Anurag from CBI and Additional Director Satyabrata Kumar from ED are camping in London for Nirav Modi's extradition, sources have revealed.

India provides evidence to counter prison condition

In the last hearing on August 9, Nirav Modi’s legal team had highlighted the prison condition in India and had claimed that the 'severe depression' of their client put him at a 'high risk of suicide' if he is sent back to India. Countering Nirav Modi's contentions of the prison environment not being 'conducive', India will assert that the fugitive will have a minimum of 3m square of personal space not including the furniture throughout detention (pre-trial, and post-trial, if convicted).

The Prosecution Service will also assert that the fugitive diamond merchant will be provided with a clean thick coating mat, pillow, sheet, and blanket. A metal frame/wooden bed can be provided on medical grounds; adequate light and ventilation and storage of personal belongings are also available.

If extradited to India, Nirav Modi will also have sufficient access to clean drinking water each day and ‘adequate’ medical facilities are available 24 hours a day. He will have access to sufficient toilet and washing facilities each day and will be allowed out for exercise for more than one hour a day. He will receive ‘adequate’ food, the Prosecution Service is expected to contend, as per sources.

India to hammer Arthur Road Jail argument

Republic TV has learned that in a written note from the Ministry of Home Affairs, India has recognized assertions of overcrowding, but has mentioned that the contention does not apply to Barrack No. 12, Arthur Road Jail, where Nirav Modi will be lodged. The barrack measures approximately 20 ft x 15 ft and has a ceiling that is 20ft high with ceiling fans and tube lighting. It has a separate toilet/washroom. The windows and main door are grilled and provide air circulation. There are 2 such cells in Barrack 12.

Details on the maintenance and cleaning of Barrack No. 12 including provision of hygiene and cleaning products, will also be mentioned before the UK Court. Pest control teams visit Barrack 12 once a week and fumigate the barrack to keep it free of mosquitoes and it says that access to drinking water is at will.

Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road Jail also has abundant daylight is provided by two grilled windows and one grilled door both facing a passage that itself receives natural light throughout the day. There is adequate artificial lighting and that is described as being well suited for reading purposes. Ventilation is provided by the three ceiling fans in the cell and in the passage. In terms of sanitary facilities, there is a flushing lavatory and a washbasin with a constant supply of water. There is a door between the cell and the bathroom.

India to detail security of Mumbai prison

It is also being learned that India will cite the high-level security at the Mumbai Central Prison before the court. Not only is there a high level of security at the entrance to No. 12, but there are also CCTV cameras to monitor the situation 24 hours a day. A prison officer and a guard are on duty 24 hours a day and the inmates in the Barrack do not mingle with other prisoners. There has been no violence reported in Barrack No. 12 because of the nature of the facilities and the type of prisoners being held there.

India will also hammer the arguments surrounding Nirav Modi's health conditions if he is extradited to India. In the Arthur Road Jail, exercise takes place between 7 am to noon and 3 pm to 5.30 pm in the outdoor “open sky” yard area of Barrack 12 which is 15 feet x 40feet. During inclement weather and monsoons season, there is room for exercise in the passage and hallway area. Board games are made available to the prisoners as well as outdoor badminton.

In terms of medical assistance, medical facilities are available 24 hours a day 7-days a week. Four medical officers along with four nursing orderlies and two pharmacists are available, there is a prison hospital with 20 beds and outside experts come in when required. There is a public hospital within 3 km of the prison.

Meals are provided three times a day and the prison will try and accommodate special dietary considerations. Home food is allowed with the permission of the court. A canteen provides toiletries, mineral water, and snacks, and prisoners are given a fresh supply of bananas daily, India is expected to detail.

Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extend of Rs 13,578 crore.