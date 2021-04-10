'India Going Through Operation Reset': Harish Salve Sees 'glimmer Of Hope' For The Nation

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve asserted that India was going through a phase, which he referred to as 'Operation Reset'. Elaborating on the same, he stressed that there were a lot of things in India, which were being reset, and put forth by the citizens of the country the suggestion to sit back and think where we- as a nation went wrong in correcting all that.

Citing the example of Dubai, he stressed, "Whenever I land in Dubai, and every time I am driving from the airport to my hotel in Dubai, I have to control my emotions and my ill feelings for those who have governed India from 1950." Describing the Dubai administration in the initial days as a 'patch of dirt', he went on saying, "If they can bring that kind of prosperity for the people living there, and they don't have a drop of oil, why have we not been able to create a fully-developed, thriving economy between 1947 to 2021?"

"If you go and see how well Indian's are doing all across the world, you will realize the problem is not with Indians but the way India is the way India is run," he further added. Blaming those in power for creating a sense of jealousy, a sense of disharmony, he outlined, "This has been the model for long."

Acknowledging that the change of something that has been there for so long and has been so embedded is an unpleasant change to bring, he said, "I see the change coming and I see a glimmer of hope for India to break through and find its place under the sun.

'No article ever dissected the Ayodhya judgment'

The Senior Advocate also took the opportunity to drive the attention to the way Courts are being pressurized to intrude into the matters of the elected representative's domain and outlined that if one doesn't, they are demonized, and trolled and written about in newspapers. "There are some newspapers who specifically carry such articles," he said highlighting that they only influence a 'certain few; and is best to be 'ignored'.

Looking back at 2019 when the Ayodhya Verdict was announced, he stated that there a judgment has series of findings and a series of conclusion, but there was not a single article that dissected the judgement and claimed what here is where the judgement went wrong. Taking a jibe at Prashant Bhushan who describes as a 'wise person', he said, "He has never once come forward and said where the judgement wrong.

"If I have a problem with a judgement, I will write about how it's unfair, or how justice has not been served, but there was nobody who did that," he added.

