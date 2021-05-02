India 'grateful' To Germany Says MEA As 1st Set Of Medical Supplies To Fight COVID arrive

India on Saturday received the shipment of 120 ventilators dispatched by Germany to help the country fight the dreadful surge of the coronavirus variant wave. As India became the first in the world to register more than 400,000 cases in one day, the onslaught of patients at the hospitals depleted the resources as healthcare was pushed to the brink of its maximum capacity. To help India tackle its current deadly health crisis, Germany gifted India with essential hospital equipment, the ventilators as it also mobilized its military forces to transport a large oxygen production plant to India in about a week which will generate oxygen for the COVID-19 patients that are struggling for breathable gas, mainly in the Capital New Delhi, Germany’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Collaborating with our trusted partner & friend ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ª to address this global pandemic. Grateful to Germany for gift of 120 ventilators. pic.twitter.com/XpXRKxfV03 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 1, 2021

India’s spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi took to his official Twitter handle to acknowledge Germany’s help, calling the EU nation India’s “trusted partner and friend” in times of need. Furthermore, he thanked the German government saying, “Grateful to Germany for the gift of 120 ventilators.” More planes with aid are expected to fly from Germany with at least 16 German soldiers onboard that will arrive in India to help set up the Oxygen plant and instruct the staff of the Indian Red Cross in its operation, Germany’s defense ministry said. Meanwhile, German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner told ANI that the current tsunami of patients has put unimaginable strain on India’s health infrastructure, therefore, the gigantic oxygen plant will help address the oxygen crisis across the country.

"We are ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India. This will provide oxygen for quite a number of people. We are in close contact with MEA, Red Cross, and others to see how to bring it here," the German Ambassador told ANI.

Merkel expresses sympathy and support

As India battled with the COVID-19 health emergency with hospitals and crematoriums full of patients and dead bodies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity saying that her country was preparing for 'Mission of Support' to provide medical assistance to India. Merkel’s statement, shared by her spokesperson Steffen Seibert read: “To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities. The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support.”