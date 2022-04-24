India Halts Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As China Fails To Permit Return Of Indians

In an apparent tit-for-tat move, India has reacted strongly after the Chinese administration failed to furnish visas to thousands of Indians who are still waiting to return to Beijing following their desperate departure around two years ago. According to the global airline body- IATA (International Air Transport Association), India has suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals. However, it said that the Indian government is still offering visas to Chinese businessmen, employees, diplomatic and government officials. In a circular issued on April 20 regarding India, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, "Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People's Republic) are no longer valid."

The major action against the Chinese came after Beijing refused to permit the return of Indian students and businessmen who are stuck in India after they returned to New Delhi following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. "India has been raising with China the plight of approximately 22,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to go back for physical classes. However, the neighbouring country has refused to let them enter," according to the press briefing of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi held on March 17 this year. As per Bagchi, in February, the Chinese officials had assured India that they were looking into the matter in a coordinated manner. The Chinese officials said that the arrangements for allowing foreign students to return to China were being examined.

MEA Jaishankar raised issue last year

"But let me clarify that till date, the Chinese side has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students. We will continue to urge the Chinese side to adopt a congenial stance in the interest of our students and that they facilitate an early return to China so that our students can pursue their studies," Bagchi had said.

According to MEA spokesperson, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also raised the issue in September, last year, when he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Notably, the ministers had held talks in the Tajik capital city on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI)