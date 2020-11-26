'India Handled COVID-19 Maturely Because Of Their Faith In The Constitution': PM Modi

Addressing the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the citizens of India handled the COVID-19 pandemic maturely because of their faith in the constitution. He said that the government is making constant efforts to increase people's belief in the constitution of India.

PM Modi further said that both houses of the Parliament carried out more work than what was scheduled this year. He also noted that the MPs and state legislators expressed their commitment by giving a fraction of their salaries to fight the pandemic.

He further praised the strength of the electoral system that ensured smooth elections in Bihar, despite the pandemic. PM Modi said, during such times, it is not easy to hold elections on such a large scale, releasing the results, and ensuring the smooth formation of a new government, but it was possible because of our constitution.

The Prime Minister also called on the citizens to consider their duties as a source of their constitutional rights and to perform them responsibly.

"Our Constitution has many features but one very special feature is the importance given to duties. Mahatma Gandhi was very keen on this. He saw a close link between rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded," the Prime Minister said

PM Modi addresses the concluding session

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday, virtually addressed the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. The two-day conference commenced on November 25 at Kevadia in Gujarat and was inaugurated by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani were among the delegates who attended the conference.

Watch PM's full address here:

