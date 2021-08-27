India Hands Over NPR 8 Crore Worth Flood Relief Material To Nepal

As a part of India's periodic humanitarian assistance, on behalf of the central government, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu handed over a relief package to Nepal on Thursday, August 26. This came after neighbouring country Nepal witnessed a series of devastating floods and landslides. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India, Namgya C Khampa, provided food relief consignment to Nepal's Member of Parliament and President of the Nepal-India Women's Friendship Society (NIWFS), Chanda Chaudhary, and Narayan Dhakal, who is the National Organizing Secretary of Pragyik Vidyarthi Parishad (PVP).

India provides relief consignment to Nepal government

The relief consignment provided by India contained (Nepali rupees) NPR 8 crore worth of relief materials like tents, plastic sheets, sleeping mats, and medicine for distribution among flood and landslide-affected families in 15 flood-driven districts of Nepal. The government of India has handed over relief materials worth NPR 4 crore 73 lakhs to the Nepal-India Women's Friendship Society along with NPR 2 crore 50 lakhs to Pragyik Vidyarthi.

Parishad, President of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society, after receiving the package, said, "The materials include tents, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping mats, medicines, and others. They will be distributed to 9 districts. The flood relief materials will be distributed among the affected families in the Province 2 districts of Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Dhanusha, Siraha, Saptari, and Rupandehi of Province 5".

"Some flood-ravaged districts of Nepal will get big-sized tents, tarpaulins, small family-sized tents, sleeping mats, and medicine. The Pragyik Vidyarthi Parishad will carry out relief distribution in the mountainous districts of Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Manang, Dhading, Dolakha, and Gorkha, a total of 6 districts, and we are working on it, "said the National Organising Secretary of PVP. "All the measures and attempts are being carried out to outweigh the hardships and situational difficulties experienced by people on the ground, and aim to improve the situation, which has always been our aim and concern. We hope that these relief materials will play a major role in providing relief to people, "Khampa added.

