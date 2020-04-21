India Has 3 Million Active Health Professionals To Fight Covid; 8 Million In Reserve: Govt

As India battles the Coronavirus pandemic, the need for healthcare professionals who are the frontline warriors of this battle is extremely pertinent. To know the strength of its manpower, the Government has now released a dashboard which reveals that India has around 11 million medical professionals if all hands are on deck.

The country has 3 million active medical professionals, however, the government states that roughly 8 million could be drafted for disease containment work such as contact tracing.

This comes as many state governments like in Haryana are calling in to re-employ retired doctors on a contractual basis for a year keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak.

This date is as per the dashboard on Union government’s site called covidwarriors.gov.in which has an active stock of the number of medical professionals that are available in the country. Not only this, the data is available state-wise as well.

The dashboard, available on the site divides the total person-power into doctors and nurses as well as dentists, auxiliary health staff, Ayush practitioners, Asha and Anganwadi workers and those that belong to the uniformed youth groups such as NSS and NCC.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 18,601, including 14,759 active cases. While 590 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,251 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

