India Has Become A Global Land In Terms Of Opportunities, Investments: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said India has become a global land in terms of opportunities and investments, and will soon become the third largest economy in the world if it continues to grow at "this rapid pace." Dhankhar was addressing the third convocation of Baba Mastnath University located at Asthal Bohar in Rohtak district, according to an official release.

“Today India is developing at a fast pace. There is no scarcity of opportunities in India. India has today become a global land in terms of opportunities and investments.

"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world today. We get ahead of those who ruled India. If India continues to grow at this rapid pace, India will soon be the third largest economy,” said Dhankhar.

The vice president said he was feeling extremely proud to be in Haryana as farmers and soldiers of the state have always given their best for the security of the nation.

“Today the sports persons of Haryana are also bringing laurels to the state and the country,” the chief guest said.

The vice president presented degrees and medals to 2,145 students at the convocation, as per the official release.

Congratulating the students who received degrees, Dhankhar said education has the power of transformation.

Convocation is a very important moment in the life of the students, which they should never forget. After leaving the University, students should work for the society with a sense of service, considering the nation and society paramount, he said.

Praising the sports policy of the Haryana government formulated under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Dhankhar said earlier if children were interested in sports, their parents used to scold them for studying instead of playing.

“But today the parents of Haryana perceive sports as a career due to the great achievements of the players of Haryana in the field of sports,” he said.

The vice president said students are the future of the country. “Students should never underestimate their talent and should try innovations." Referring to his own example, Dhankhar said had he not got a scholarship in Sainik School, Chittorgarh, he would not have been able to complete his law studies. Dhankhar said at the time when he became a Member of Parliament in 1989, there were 50 gas connections available every year to an MP.

“Today, the central government has set a new dimension by giving 18 crore free gas connections. Besides this, free ration is being given to 80 crore people from April 1, 2020. No country in the world would have achieved such a feat which has been set for 138 crore population by applying both doses of corona vaccination,” he stated.

Dhankhar appealed to the youth to take an oath that they will give equal emphasis on fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution, as given to fundamental rights.

It is necessary to follow the fundamental duties, as it will draw positive results, he said as he urged the youth to always respect their parents, teachers, and elders and contribute to nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a lot of progress has been made in the education sector in Haryana during his tenure.

The new education policy implemented by the central government has set a target to be implemented in the states by the year 2030. But we will implement it by the year 2025, he said.

He said in the year 2014, there were only 750 MBBS seats in Haryana, which has increased to 1,700 now.

“We are opening medical colleges in every district and hence MBBS seats will also be enhanced to 3,050," he added.

Earlier, Dhankhar paid tributes to Deen Bandhu Sir Chhotu Ram at a memorial site in Sampla, Rohtak.

The vice president said he will continue to follow the principles of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram in his life.