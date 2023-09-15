India Has Emerged As A Leader In Energy Transition: Union Power Minister R K Singh

Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Thursday that India has emerged as a leader in energy transition. He was speaking to reporters here after a meeting of a parliamentary consultative committee. He said all nations have decided that they will reduce their emissions and make their power generation capacity as much as possible with non-fossil, renewable sources as global warming is dangerous to the environment.

"We had pledged that we will make 40 per cent of power generation capacity by non-fossil by 2030. In 2021, we achieved that target," he said. "In energy transition, we have emerged as a leader," he said. India pledged to reduce its emissions intensity by 33 per cent by 2030, he said, adding this target has also been achieved.

"By and large, the power sector has changed and changed for the better. Today, India's power sector is a totally different power sector. It is a vibrant and viable power sector," he said. Singh also said the country's rate of growth of power demand is one of the highest in the world.

Though coal production has increased, but it has not increased at the same speed the demand for power rose, he said. On a daily basis, the shortfall in coal arrival in thermal power plants is to the tune of 2,40,000 ton per day, he said. "If we don't import and blend, then it will lead to blackout in large parts of India," he said. Referring to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao charge made in the past that the Centre proposed installing metres for agricultural pumpsets which would put burden on farmers, he asserted that there is no truth in that allegation.