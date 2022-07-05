India Has Performed 'very Very Well' In Digital Public Infrastructure Sector: CoWin Chief

Speaking about the country's development in the digital infrastructure sector in the last 10 years, Dr RS Sharma, CoWin platform chief and CEO of the National Health Authority, stated that no other country has been able to achieve what India has.

While speaking to the media on July 5, Dr Sharma said, "India, during the last decade or so has created a number of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The beauty of these public goods is that the more you use, the better it is. We have done a number of them at a scale which no other country has done."

Stating a few successful digital products made available by the government to the public, Dr Sharma said, "There are multiple products on top of Aadhaar, which is the digital locker - electronic consent, eSign, electronic KYC etc. "

The top National Health Authority official also went on to mention E-Rupi-- the digital payment solution launched by PM Modi in August 2021. "Last August, PM announced E-Rupi, basically a prepaid voucher, which is given for a purpose, so it's basically direct benefit transfer with a purpose," he said.

The CoWIN chief was all praises for India and how far it has come in the digital world and stated that he also has high hopes for the future.

"I think we have done very very well in the digital public infrastructure space and we will continue to do more as we're bringing out new public goods like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Open Network for Digital Commerce...We've gone from a platform to a network-centric digital public infrastructure," he said.

PM Modi lauds Digital India campaign

"The country which fails to timely adopt modern technology, time moves forward leaving it behind," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said as he listed the achievements of Digital India during his Digital India Week speech in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

"India was just a silent consumer in the third industrial revolution, however, the country can proudly say that it is showing the way to the world, to execute the 4th Industrial revolution, that is Industry 4.0," PM Modi had added.

The Prime Minister also touched upon how India's advancement in the sector helped in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. ''Digital India Mission also proved to be critical to fight the coronavirus pandemic, helping the country in taking up the world's largest COVID vaccination programme and also COVID relief,'' he said.

(With inputs from ANI)