India has potential to become international health tourism hub: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) It is due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that health has been linked with development in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday underlining that the country's healthcare sector has immense investment opportunities.

Addressing the inaugural session of CII Asia Health 2021 Summit, Mandaviya urged the private sector to invest in the Indian healthcare sector, saying the country has the potential to become a hub of international health tourism.

"Earlier health meant only treatment but development has now been linked to health. Only a healthy society can become a prosperous country and this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's primary thinking," he said. The theme of the summit is 'transforming healthcare for a better tomorrow'.

Emphasising that preventive care is an essential component of the health sector, he said that initiatives such as Khelo India and yoga play a vital role in realising the aim of a healthy society.

The minister said the government is committed to access, affordability, accountability, adoption and awareness for a better future of healthcare sector and has been working diligently to achieve these objectives.

He said the Indian health sector has immense investment opportunities.

He mentioned that the government has launched various schemes such as health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) for generic medicines, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

The government is focusing on the theme of 'From Token to Total Health', he added.

PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which was launched on October 25 by Modi, is another such initiative, Mandaviya said.

It will help in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the country, he said.

Highlighting the need to link technology and healthcare, the minister mentioned that there is a need to adopt latest technologies like nano and robotic technologies in the health sector. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is one such initiative that will utilise the digital ecosystem to further ease of living, he said.

Speaking on the importance of creating awareness, the minister highlighted the successful initiatives taken by the prime minister during the COVID-19 pandemic to increase public awareness.

He mentioned how campaigns like 'Dawai bhi Kadai Bhi' and 'Do Gaj ki Doori, Mask hai Zaruri' reached out to masses and helped curb the COVID-19 infection in the country. Similarly, awareness plays a vital role in the successful implementation of campaigns against tuberculosis (TB), AIDS, etc., he said.

CII launched a report, titled 'Telemedicine Demystified – Necessity During the Pandemic, Boon for the Future.' This join study by CII-IQVIA maps the telemedicine landscape in India, and how it has added valued to the Indian healthcare ecosystem since the advent of the pandemic.

It highlights the key disparities in the current ecosystem and states how telemedicine is the next big change for healthcare in India, which will augment the existing healthcare systems and address issues of patient well-being and the payers-provider as well as physician-patient axes must be managed effectively to ensure that the potential of telemedicine is truly realised over the next decade.

Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, highlighted two points on “infrastructure and human resources”. Firstly, in infrastructure, he said India currently have 12 lakh beds.

"The national health policy expects us to increase the ratio of 1:1000 to 2:1000. We are truly short of beds and we should eventually pitch for 3:1000 given that we will have large (number of) senior citizens coming up who will need hospitalization. Therefore, to reach 2:1000 beds we need to add 10 lakh beds straightway," he said.

Public health systems are moving in this direction in a significant way through the introduction of 157 new medical colleges, 16 AIIMS, and 37,000 beds under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

"Therefore, our request is to create sufficient number of beds in the private system. We should pitch at 5 Lakh beds to come from the private sector side," he said.

Dr R S Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority, said that with the tectonic shift seen in the uptake of digital in the COVID-19 pandemic, there couldn't have been a more opportune time for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to come into being. While teleconsultations have been talked about for the past decade, this tectonic shift caused the emergence of telemedicine for consultations and OPDs in an unparallel manner.

"There is evidence from the success of the e-Sanjeevani app which has facilitated over 5 million teleconsultations till date which now sees 40,000 teleconsultations per day. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will help create a superhighway to seamlessly connect all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem digitally.

"However, to redefine access to digital health and reinvent service delivery, we need a strong collaboration between public and private health programs," he said. PTI PLB SMN SMN

