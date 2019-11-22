Dr. Harsh Vardhan: 'India Has Potential To Emerge World Leader In Biotechnology'

While addressing the Inaugural function of the 3-day Global Bio-India Summit, 2019, Union Minister for Science & Technology and Health and Family said India has the potential to emerge as the world’s top industry destination in the biotechnology sector. He said the Prime Minister has set a target of making India the top country in Science & Technology by 2030 and said that the government has witnessed exponential growth in the sector.

'We are No.3 in Nanotechnology and our Tsunami Early Warning System has been ranked No.1'

“We have developed a number of vaccines and the rotavirus vaccine is now a part of the National Immunisation programme, besides our laboratories have also produced vaccines against dengue and malaria. We are No.3 in Nanotechnology and our Tsunami Early Warning System has been ranked No. 1 in the world”, he said.

The Union Minister said that India plays a huge role in the UN-sponsored Mission Innovation (MI) programme. He said that Biotechnology serves mankind helping it to move towards a biotechnology-led economy, transforming as many lives as possible, creating opportunities and promising development for all.

“Government of India will support and assist their ideas to make it a reality. He said, as per the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the wave of Information Technology 20 years ago is India Today and Biotechnology is the India tomorrow”, he said.

The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan was also present at the event. Dharmendra Pradhan also Government has set a target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending of automotive fuels.

“When we took charge ethanol blending was less than 1 per cent, today it has increased to 6 per cent and further we have targeted to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending”, through innovations developed by our bio-energy scientists we are now working on utilising waste biomass by converting it into Biofuels. With 600MT of biomass, which can be used as raw material, India remains the only country with the highest scope for growth of Biofuels”, he said.

The Minister also said that the ministry has set Rs. 300 crore Start-Up Fund. I have advised my colleagues to have biofuels as a key focus area and provide stimulus to the industry by giving handholding support and offtake guarantee to new & emerging entrepreneurs in the Biofuel sector”, he said.

