India Has Rocked The World: US Envoy Hails Country's Digital Payments Revolution

Why you're reading this: United States (US) Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday (June 13) hailed India's achievements in digital payments and financial technology. While speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) roundtable, Garcetti said, "When I look at digital payments and financial tech that India has, we have rocked the world." It comes after India showed significant growth in digital payment transactions in the recent business calendars. From 2,071 crore transactions in FY 2017-18, India has achieved 8,840 crore transactions mark in FY 2021-22.

3 things you need to know:

Eric Garcetti was speaking at the CII roundtable on Advancing India - US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

He highlighted that digital payment facilities in India have reached the remotest part of the country.

With 8,840 crore transactions in FY 2021-22 and 2,050 lakh crore worth of transactions in FY 2022-23, India stands among the top countries with the highest digital payment transactions.

Digital payment reaches remotest part of India

While praising India for its digital revolution, Garcetti mentioned that digital payment facilities have reached even the villages of India. " A 'tea wala' (tea seller) in a village makes sure that she gets direct payment from the government on her phone, 100 percent of each one of those rupees..."

He also lauded India's strides in revolutionising technology such as mobile networks. "I recently had a dinner with a group of multi-faith leaders in India, and one of them said 'we hear all these talks about 4G, 5G and 6G, but here in India we have something more powerful than that-Guruji'," Garcetti said. He added that technology without values is meaningless and values without technology are powerless. "We should bring these things together," said Garcetti in his concluding remarks.

Digital payments revolution in India

The growth of digital payments in the country in the last five years are majorly driven by various easy and convenient modes of digital payments, including Bharat Interface for Money-Unified Payments Interface (BHIM-UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC). The digital payment systems have transformed the digital payment ecosystem in India by increasing person-to-person (P2P) as well as person-to-merchant (P2M) payments. Among many available modes of payment, BHIM UPI has emerged as the preferred payment mode. It recorded 803.6 crore digital payment transactions with a value of Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January 2023.