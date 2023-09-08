India has set high standards for how G20 Presidency is run, says ex DY NSA Pankaj Saran

Ahead of the much anticipated G20 Summit, Former Deputy NSA and Ambassador Pankaj Saran on Thursday, September 7 kept forward the agenda of the mega event. Saran said that India is bringing a comprehensive agenda to the G20 summit, diving more into the need of equitable representation of the Global South in shaping global architecture, particularly in the realms of financial structures, multilateral development institutions, and aid distribution.

Pointing out that India has set high standards for how the G20 Presidency is run in terms of the sheer scale, the number of meetings, and the spread across the country, Saran said “We have been able to showcase India to the entire world. Secondly on the substantive issue. Today, according to the IMF, India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. India is in one sense today the shining spot in an otherwise very difficult global economic environment.”

Momentous occasion for India

Pankaj Saran emphasised that this is a historic moment for India as the C20 contains some of the richest countries and largest economies in the world, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.

"It's a very special occasion for India and a very privileged occasion for India to host the G20 Summit. When the G20 Summit began in 2008, we never imagined that one day India would be actually hosting the G20 because the group is large. It consists of the richest countries of the world. It has countries that are major economies, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, etc. So it's a great honour for India to host and a matter of pride for all of us that all these leaders are going to come to India,” he said.

“In the last one year, we have held so many meetings around the country in so many cities allowing the G20 to engage with the Indian public directly, transcending traditional conference rooms and air-conditioned chambers,” he said.

G20, human-centric people’s presidency: PM Modi

Further, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views, the former deputy NSA said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is a human- centric people's presidency and that's the main thing.

"But also what we have been able to do is to put the Indian stamp on the agenda. So we have widened the agenda and it has gone beyond finance, trade, development etc. which is the core agenda. Too many critical issues such as climate change, such as technology that is digital public infrastructure. Such as health, skill development, and education," he added.

He further said that India has taken the opportunity to project the concerns of the Global South to the G20 and therefore to the global audience.

"Basically saying that the Global South for the developing countries must have an equal say in deciding, what kind of a global architecture. In terms of financial architecture, multi-lateral development banks, and aids flaws. All these issues we are bringing to the table. So it is a full package that India is bringing to the G20, both in terms of how we have conducted the meetings and also the substance of the meeting.” he added.