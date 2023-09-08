India Has Set Very High Benchmarks: Former Deputy NSA Hails G20 Presidency

As New Delhi dons a regal attire to welcome foreign dignitaries for the highly anticipated G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9-10, Former Deputy NSA and Ambassador Pankaj Saran shed light on India's comprehensive agenda for the event, stating that India's G20 agenda has gone "beyond core issues". He also highlighted India's commitment to fostering equitable representation of the Global South in shaping the global architecture, particularly in the domains of financial structures, multilateral development institutions, and aid distribution.

Speaking about India's role as the host country, Ambassador Saran expressed pride in the manner in which the G20 Presidency has been conducted, both in terms of scale and scope. He remarked, "We have set very high benchmarks for the way the G20 Presidency should be conducted both in terms of the sheer scale, the number of meetings, the spread across the country. We have been able to showcase India to the entire world... Secondly, on the substantive issue, today, according to the IMF, India is the fastest-growing economy in the world... India is, in one sense, today the shining spot in an otherwise very difficult global economic environment."

"It's a very special occasion for India and a very privileged occasion for India to host the G20 Summit. When the G20 Summit began in 2008, we never imagined that one day India would be actually hosting the G20 because the group is large. It consists of the richest countries of the world. It has countries that are major economies, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, etc. So it's a great honour for India to host and a matter of pride for all of us that all these leaders are going to come to India

'India has taken G20 to the people'

Saran also highlighted India's unique approach to engaging with the G20. Over the past year, India has organised numerous meetings across the country, allowing the G20 to interact directly with the Indian public, transcending traditional conference rooms and air-conditioned chambers. "Thousands of delegations have come, and we have been able to make this G20 grouping go right to the people of India. So it has gone beyond meeting rooms, chambers, and the comfort of air-conditioned rooms; we have taken it to the people," he remarked.

He underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a human-centric, people's presidency, which has been at the core of India's approach. "But also what we have been able to do is to put the Indian stamp on the agenda. So we have widened the agenda and it has gone beyond finance, trade, development etc. which is the core agenda. Too many critical issues such as climate change, such as technology that is digital public infrastructure. Such as health, skill development, and education," he added.

India, according to former Ambassador Saran, has seized the opportunity to project the concerns and aspirations of the Global South to the G20 and the global audience. He emphasized India's call for the Global South to have an equal say in shaping the global architecture, particularly in financial structures, multilateral development banks, and aid flows.

